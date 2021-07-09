The Indiana State Police is well underway with the process of issuing body worn and in-car cameras to its Troopers across the entire state, a process which started in early June and is expected to take until late August to complete.
In August of 2020, Gov. Eric Holcomb mandated the ISP would adopt and implement a body worn camera system by the spring of 2021. Since the governor's announcement, extensive research and testing has been conducted to ensure the system implemented would best meet the needs of the ISP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.