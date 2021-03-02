A Marion woman and a Converse man were arrested early Tuesday morning following a warrant service and search warrant execution by an Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper and Marion Police Department officers, according to ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum.
At approximately 1:15 a.m. March 2, ISP Trooper Edward Titus observed a woman driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala on Baldwin Avenue near Ninth Street in Marion while on routine patrol, Slocum said. The driver was identified as Chelsie Bowen, 28, of Marion, and Titus received information she had active arrest warrants issued from Grant County, according to reports.
