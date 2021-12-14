A week after an Indiana State Police news release connected to the investigation of the 2017 Delphi killing of two young girls set off a flurry of media activity, officials acknowledged questions from reporters about the timeline of an investigation in a Miami County child pornography case that involves a social media profile named in last week’s news release.
“The Indiana State Police has received many media inquiries since our December 6th press release concerning ‘anthony_shots’ and eventually the identification of Kegan Kline,” a Monday release from the state police said. “Your questions are certainly relevant as they relate to a long, complex, and extremely complicated murder investigation.”
Authorities have been investigating the deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams since their bodies were discovered on Feb. 14, 2017 in woods near a hiking trail outside of Delphi, a day after they were reported missing from the area.
The case remains unsolved.
The Monday release was referring to a request last week from investigators in that case, which asked members of the public who may have had contact with a social media account named “anthony_shots” to contact investigators.
“This profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications, including but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram. The fictitious anthony_shots profile used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars,” that earlier release said, explaining that the “male model” in the profile’s photos had been identified, that the photos had been stolen for the purposes of creating the account, and that the model was not a suspect.
“The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them,” the release said.
By the next day, news organizations – following an initial report from Indianapolis’ WISH-TV – began reporting that the “anthony_shots” profile name appeared in a probable cause affidavit filed in a Miami County child pornography case against 27-year-old Kegan Anthony Kline.
Kline, who has not been charged in connection with the Delphi killings or named as a suspect or person of interest in the case, is facing 30 felony charges including multiple counts of possession of child pornography, as well as counts of child exploitation, obstruction of justice, and synthetic identity deception.
The affidavit in his case ties him to the “anthony_shots” account and says that members of the Peru Police Department, Indiana State Police and FBI served a search warrant at a Peru home on Feb. 25, 2017 after authorities learned that someone using the account on Snapchat and Instagram was “soliciting female juveniles.”
He wasn’t arrested on the felony charges until August 2020.
In the follow-up news release on Monday, state police said that during the last nearly five years authorities have conducted dozens of “secondary investigations” based on information they received as part of the Delphi investigation.
“One of those investigations included a Possession of Child Pornography case resulting in the arrest of Kegan Kline,” the release said. “The information we had, have, and continue to receive concerning Kline has ebbed and flowed over these last few years. We understand there was a period of time that passed between 2017 and 2020 when Kline was not arrested and incarcerated for Possession of Child Pornography.”
“Once the Indiana State Police presented the criminal case to the Miami County Prosecutor in June of 2020, immediate action was taken by both the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, which ultimately resulted in Kline’s arrest,” it continued.
“Like so many other pieces of this investigation, we will always review, learn from, and make any necessary adjustments,” the release said. “We do not believe that any person has done anything intentionally wrong, but we will continue to critically evaluate our efforts.”
“We know there is enormous interest in the ‘WHY’ of everything we do, but we cannot and will not speculate,” the release concluded. “One day you will have the opportunity to see and know what we do, and we look forward to that day.”
In a statement last week, Kline’s attorney, Andrew Achey, said his client had “nothing to do with the unexpected, untimely and unfortunate passing of the girls in Delphi” and pushed back on speculation swirling through social media and on various true crime and amateur sleuth outlets.
“Please keep in mind that Mr. Kline is innocent unless he is proven guilty. And after reviewing the social media posts about Mr. Kline, I would also like to remind people to refrain from jumping to conclusions about Mr. Kline, as Mr. Kline has not been charged with a crime relating to the recent reports,” the statement said.
Kline had been due in court for a pretrial conference in his case on Dec. 16, but on Monday Achey filed a motion to lift that date saying that “negotiations have broken down and a resolution in this matter will not be reached by way of negotiations or a plea agreement.”
Miami County Circuit Court Judge Tim Spahr, that same day, granted the motion, scheduling two conferences for February and April of next year, as well as a May trial.
