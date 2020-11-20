The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). These 10 MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in Lowell, West Harrison, Terre Haute, Fort Wayne and Seymour. Inspectors enforce both state and federal regulations pertaining to commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana.
Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier Inspector School scheduled to begin on March 7, 2021 and conclude on May 28, 2021. The training will be conducted Monday through Friday at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, Indiana. Housing will be provided. During the training, trainees will develop skills which include emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, communications, hazardous materials, first-aid, post-crash investigations and truck inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.