If you or someone you know is a veteran searching for a job, you can visit the INvets website to connect directly with Hoosier companies looking to hire service members.
INvets is a free resource for veterans to interact and find the most current information about job opportunities available in health care, logistics, manufacturing and tech and other high-demand industries throughout the state. The program provides details about the skills required for each position, with links to education and partners that offer the training, credentials or degrees needed.
