The art movement is in full-bloom in Marion due to the emergence of talented local artists.
Don Artamas officially unveiled his new artwork at the Echo Art Gallery in Marion for the month of October.
The collection of works is titled “Introspection” and portrays a unique look into the mind of Artamas.
“It’s more like internal reflection, basically,” said Artamas. “It’s like being more productive in my mind, and someone gave me some time to draw from within and keep on painting.”
While earthen tones are his typical color scheme, Artamas’ wife asked him to utilize some lighter colors in his works, which may have influenced some of the lighter creations in the collection.
One of his paintings in this collection is inspired by rust and showcases his interest and passion for the chemistry involved with art.
“I’ve always been inspired by the chemistry, like this one here, it’s inspired by rust. I see the different colors in the rust, like when you see the metal of a car rusting, you’d see how natural chemistry works and how it’s a mix of the colors, but some people can’t see each color,” said Artamas.
Artamas began painting more than 30 years ago and started his art career in the Philippines where he focused on still-life, landscapes, portraits and other classic styles before he realized he needed a change.
Therefore, he swiftly switched his art-style to match his passions, which landed him in the realm of abstract art.
“As an artist, there are times where you’d find it imitative, you just copy, and after a while, it doesn’t satisfy you as an artist,” said Artamas. “I started doing abstract, that’s where I found my passion for painting, doing works like these.”
Artamas does not have a specific technique that he adores, but he highlights texture, layering and lines consistently.
Lines are especially impactful due to their meaning to Artamas and their prevalence in almost every piece.
“A lot of my works have these lines. I always thought that life is linear,” said Artamas. “I remember my father always told me that the shortest distance between two points is always a straight line, so that has always stuck in my mind how life is linear.”
These unique paintings are one of the many reasons he was chosen to show his work at Echo.
Echo is an art gallery that features local artists and holds numerous painting classes and activities for the public.
Tashema Davis, the owner of Echo, welcomed Artamas’ new collection with enthusiasm and hopes that it will be a big hit.
“I think Don’s work will benefit the Echo Art Gallery because I consider him a professional artist, and I think that he is on the next level that some incoming, emerging artists would like to be at,” said Davis.
Davis currently teaches art classes at Marion Community Schools, and in her free time she collaborates with established artists and up-and-coming artists through Echo. The gallery displays a new local artist every month.
“It’s important to not showcase one type of art or one specific artist. It’s important for the community to know a variety of different art and artists,” said Davis. “I think by having Don show his work for the month of October, it brings in people that I might not have ever met. It’s just building that art community.”
Artamas’ inclusion was much to his satisfaction as he maintains a close connection to the gallery and Marion as a whole.
“The question is why not the Echo Gallery,” said Artamas. “We like to create the perception that Marion is the ‘City for the Arts,’ so we are trying to make more noise, and I’m here in support of Tashema as well for the art movement.”
Artamas’ collection can be purchased for a range of prices depending on the piece in question, and Davis encourages people to visit the gallery, enjoy the art, and maybe purchase a piece along the way.
“Echo Art Gallery is for everyone, whether you are an artist or a supporter of the arts. It is a place where everyone can make art, view art, or purchase art, and just appreciate the arts,” said Davis.
For more information about Don Artamas, visit don-artamas.com.
For more information about the Echo Art Gallery, visit echogallery.art or visit the gallery in downtown Marion for free.
