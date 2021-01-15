The Department of the Interior recently announced three new actions by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service to aggressively increase broadband internet access in rural communities and reduce wildfire risks. Deputy Secretary Katharine MacGregor made the announcement at the Bureau of Land Management headquarters in Grand Junction, Colorado.
“High-speed internet connectivity is essential for education, economic opportunity, health and public safety – especially as we continue to respond to the challenges of COVID-19,” said Deputy Secretary MacGregor. “Facilitating greater broadband access and reducing wildfire risks for the benefit of rural and underserved communities is truly a bipartisan issue, and I hope these commonsense rules are carried forward by the incoming administration.”
