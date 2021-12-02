A Marion woman who reportedly suffocated her baby accidentally in May faces between 20 and 40 years in prison if she is convicted of the felony charge of neglect causing death filed against her this week.
On May 15, Marion Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Houck Street in Marion for a report of an unresponsive 1-month-old child, according to police reports. Officers say April Fern Greer, 29, handed an officer her baby, who “had blood coming from his nose” and was limp.
Greer and her child were transported to Marion Health, where they were admitted at the hospital.
“Her medical records indicate that at 8:02 a.m., on May 15, 2021, she had an Ethyl Alcohol Level of 220 mg/dl,” an investigator with the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office wrote in his sworn affidavit.
On officer who investigated Greer said he “detected that her speech was heavily slurred,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
According to police reports, “She advised (an officer) that the infant was in bed with her and when she woke up, she found the baby not breathing.”
Police say they recovered a half-empty bottle of vodka and other empty alcoholic beverages from the trash can and kitchen in her home upon executing a search warrant.
Three individuals were interviewed for the case, prosecutors say, all of which indicated that Greer sleeps with her 1-month-old on the couch and in her bed occasionally.
An autopsy determined the manner of death as accidental and the cause of death as due to asphyxia.
Greer was arraigned on the Level 1 felony charge Wednesday ini Grant County Superior Court II.
No further court hearings have been scheduled in the case.
