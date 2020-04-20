A Gas City man is facing charges including neglect of a dependent after a December incident that ended with his child being treated for a broken leg.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Gas City Police Department officer met with a Department of Child Services (DCS) case manager on Dec. 14, 2019 at Riley Children’s Hospital for a report of a child who was admitted with a broken left femur. The baby was about two weeks from their first birthday at that time, according to the affidavit.
The DCS worker told police the parents of the child, including the father, Will Henry Moore, 21, claimed they “did not have any idea as to how the fracture occurred,” the affidavit states.
A Riley Emergency Room doctor stated something “significant” would have happened to cause the broken bone, but there was no initial evidence it was caused by blunt force, according to the affidavit. The doctor also said the injury was “concerning” due to its place and extent and the fact that the parents said they didn’t know how it happened.
The child’s mother told police she was picked up by Moore with the child and the mother’s two other children, 2 and 5, in the vehicle around 6-6:15 p.m. Dec. 13 after work. She said the child was not fussy and went to bed, but around 8 a.m. Dec. 14 the next morning she noticed swelling and a bruise on the child’s leg.
When asked why she brought the baby to the emergency room, the mother stated when she took the baby’s sleeper outfit off she saw the swollen left leg and noticed the baby “screeched” what sounded like a pain cry when she moved their leg, according to the affidavit.
Police said the mother stated the injury most likely occurred from an accident with a jumper toy the baby was in, noting her older children “tend to roughhouse,” the affidavit states. She said Moore told her he heard screaming the morning of Dec. 14.
The mother said she did not change the baby’s diaper from the time of 7 p.m. Dec. 13 to 8 a.m. Dec. 14 because the baby stayed asleep at that time, but she added she did not intentionally not change him, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the mother told police she did not believe the baby could’ve caused the injury on their own and did not believe Moore or herself could have caused the injury.
Moore told police he had put the baby in his jumping toy on the afternoon of Dec. 13 while the other two children were “horse playing in the living room” and then heard the baby “yell at the top of his lungs,” the affidavit states.
Moore stated he picked the child up and “babied him” and gave him a bottle before setting him back on the floor, and claimed there did not appear to be anything wrong with the child’s legs when he changed the baby’s diaper around 4 p.m.
A medical report from another doctor stated “it was very unlikely that the fracture had occurred without the child being mishandled” and that the injury “was likely to have occurred from a bending force or a direct impact such as being hit on a football field,” the affidavit states. The doctor stated there was no chance the baby “would not have immediately shown immense pain when the injury occurred.”
The affidavit states Moore told police he loaded the children into the vehicle and picked the mother up from work the evening of Dec. 13 and then went to a restaurant in Gas City for food. When they got home, the baby cried a bit when brought into the house but was given a pacifier and went right back to sleep, Moore said.
Moore’s statements, according to the affidavit, indicated the injury occurred between 4 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 14, but police said these statements contradicted the mother’s account.
Moore claimed the mother was laying in bed with the baby when he left for work around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and that the mother was awake when he returned home the next morning, but the mother claimed the baby was in their playpen when Moore left for work and that she woke up when Moore returned home and was not already awake, the affidavit states.
Jail records state Moore was booked into the Grant County Jail on Saturday on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, neglect of a dependent, dealing in marijuana between 30 grams and 10 pounds, both Level 5 felonies, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors. He was released the same day on a surety bond.
