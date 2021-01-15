The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual career fair on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 4-5 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about employment at INDOT is invited to attend, and registration is not required.
The career fair will feature an overview of the agency, benefits of working for INDOT, and positions currently available. Featured jobs will include highway maintenance technicians, equipment mechanics, construction engineers and project inspectors, and seasonal positions.
