INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Transportation has launched the 2020 Paint the Plow campaign and invites Indiana schools to submit an application to participate.
Paint the Plow is open to all middle schools, high schools and career-technical schools across the state. Schools/programs will be paired with a local INDOT unit to paint an INDOT snow plow blade with original artwork representing their school. Applications and additional program details can be found at painttheplow.indot.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.