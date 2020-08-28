Help is available for homeowners who may be struggling with mortgage payments due to the financial hardships caused by COVID-19.
The Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network helps those at risk of foreclosure through Indiana's Hardest Hit Fund, a federally funded program providing mortgage payment assistance to eligible Hoosier homeowners for up to six months or $30,000.
