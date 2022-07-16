Grace Timmons from Seymour thought she was just visiting an amusement park with her friends on Wednesday night. Instead, she became the 20 millionth rider of the Kings Island rollercoaster, Diamondback.
“I was for sure looking for cameras because I thought I was getting pranked and I’m just the happiest I could ever be,” the 23-year-old Timmons said in a video accompanying a news release from Ohio amusement park.
