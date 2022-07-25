The Indiana Wind Symphony is coming to the Honeywell Center on Sunday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. for the Wabash Valley Music Association Series. It is a 75-piece ensemble that has performed worldwide and earned the reputation of Indiana’s premier adult concert band.
During the concert, the band is set to perform a mix of works, including circus selections, a John Philip Sousa composition, a modern band masterpiece titled “Blue Shades,” and local favorites, including “Wabash Moon” and “Bluffton Indiana Street Fair March.”
