IWU celebrates MLK Day
Indiana Wesleyan University’s seventh annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration concert – led by the renowned Chicago Mass Choir – had audience members clapping, stomping, dancing, and even shaking tambourines.
The celebration concert – called “Living the Dream” – was hosted by the IWU Office of Diversity and Inclusion. It also featured the IWU student chorale.
Davy Chinn, who is an instructor of music and director of IWU’s choir, said he was encouraged that students and members of the community were exposed to the gospel genre. He said gospel music is an important part of the church and also important to American history. He said seeing the audience truly enjoy the concert was the biggest highlight for him.
“I thought the whole event was a joy to be a part (of) and witness from the beginning to the end,” Chinn said. “The enthusiasm in the room and on the stage was at full capacity the whole night. That vibe is infectious!”
Chinn said he was also thrilled to see how the Chicago Mass Choir and the IWU Chorale students engaged onstage when they joined together for the final song of the night. Instead of singing alongside the choir on the sidelines, the members of the Chicago Mass Choir motioned for the students to join them center stage and mingle amongst them. The choir and chorale then sang, danced, clapped and swayed together.
“We did not have much of a chance to interact with the Chicago Mass Choir before the concert, but they weren’t shy in engaging with them and joining them,” Chinn said. “I love how flexible they are and how eager they are to make music.”
The concert was Indiana Wesleyan University’s seventh time celebrating the national holiday. The first four annual concerts were performed by a combined choir made up of IWU employees and singers from the surrounding community, while the fifth year they brought in another notable performer – the Blind Boys of Alabama.
Diane McDaniel, IWU’s Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer, said the Chicago Mass Choir was selected this year for their rich history and beloved songs.
“IWU and the communities in which we serve love and enjoy music,” McDaniel said. “So in planning the seventh celebration we wanted to make sure – because last year we didn’t bring music – that this year we brought music back.”
She said the purpose of the annual MLK celebration is to give attendees a time to contemplate the life and legacy of King and celebrate his work communally.
“Communal celebration allows (people) to reflect back on the life and the legacy of Dr. King and all the work that he did for social justice, inclusion for everybody and equality. We need that sense of longing within our community today more than ever before,” said McDaniel. “(The event) also encourages us as a community (to know) this work is still needed today and the only way to move forward is to move forward together. It has to be combined effort in the community.”
President and CEO of the Chicago Mass Choir Feranda Williamson said their songs were chosen to both encourage and uplift in the present and focus on hope for the future.
“(The setlist) really focuses on reflecting on our heritage and not where we’ve been but where we’re going because we continue to look to God for direction, knowing in spite of the current state of the world that he has it in control,” Williamson said. “Even in (King’s) time when people didn’t have the right to vote, continuing to have faith God was important. We have to continue to realize that we have to look to God for everything. He is our hope.”
