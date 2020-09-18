Indiana’s preliminary unemployment rate for August was 6.4 percent, marking a 1.4 percent drop from the 7.8 percent in July, using seasonally adjusted numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In comparison, the national unemployment rate in August was 8.4 percent. Last month’s rate for Indiana is twice what it was in August 2019, which was 3.2 percent, according to data released Friday from BLS.
Indiana’s labor force – people employed and those without a job but actively seeking work – in August was approximately 3.36 million people, which is up from 3.32 million in July. Switching over to the unemployed, the number dropped 17.9 percent from July to August, going from 261,101 to 214,408 people.
