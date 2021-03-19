This month, the Indiana Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT NOW) is celebrating 15 years of helping thousands of Hoosiers overcome their tobacco addiction and live healthier lives. To mark the anniversary, the Quitline is offering four weeks of free nicotine patches and gum to anyone who enrolls, while supplies last.
Since it began in March 2006, the Quitline has helped more than 180,000 tobacco users quit tobacco through its free phone counseling, web-based service Web Coach and supplementary texting service Text2Quit.
