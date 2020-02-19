Grant County attorney Bruce Elliott has been publicly reprimanded by the Indiana Supreme Court stemming from his work representing a client in a marriage dissolution.
The Indiana Supreme Court imposed public reprimands on Elliott of Marion, who represented the wife in the matter, and Kimberly Lytle of Indianapolis, who represented the husband, over the past two months, according to records.
Elliott is head of the Grant County Public Defender’s Office and serves as board attorney for the county Area Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
According to the Published Order Approving Statement of Circumstances and Conditional Agreement for Discipline, both Elliott and Lytle faced disciplinary actions for violating Indiana’s Professional Conduct Rules.
Documents state both Elliott and Lytle should have prepared proper documents within 90 days due to the husband in the matter being awarded portions of the wife’s retirement accounts in the dissolution.
Neither attorney prepared the documents in the given timeframe, according to court records.
Records state that Lytle also did not adequately respond to her client’s “numerous” requests for information, nor did she advise the client on how to proceed.
Lytle’s client eventually fired her and hired another attorney to resolve the matter, records state.
Court documents state that Elliott violated a conduct rule by failing to make reasonable efforts to expedite litigation consistent with the interests of his client.
Documents also state Lytle violated conduct rules by failing to act with reasonable diligence and promptness, failing to comply promptly with a client’s reasonable requests for information and failing to explain a matter to the extent reasonably necessary to permit a client to make informed decisions.
Despite the reprimands, the Indiana Courts website indicates both Elliott’s and Lytle’s licenses remain “active in good standing.”
Elliott declined to comment on the matter.
Lytle did not respond to the Chronicle-Tribune’s request for comment as of deadline Wednesday.
