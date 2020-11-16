The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is now accepting applications. Individuals who are interested in beginning a career as a Capitol Police Officer may apply online at http://www.in.gov/isp/2367.htm. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department.
Applications must be received via online submission by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.