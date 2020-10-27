WEST LAFAYETTE — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service Central Region have released their winter outlooks, with La Niña factoring heavily into their predictions. For Indiana, a La Niña winter has historically been associated with wetter than normal conditions, although the temperature probabilities are inconclusive for most of the state.
Mid-October brought the first freeze for most of the state, with the southern Ohio River Valley being a notable exception with intermittent frost appearing in this area. The freeze event was approximately on par with normal climatological dates. After a record dry September across central Indiana, rains in October have helped alleviate some of the long-term dryness. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis reported over 90 percent of the state fell into abnormally dry conditions, with over half the state in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While drought conditions have improved in many areas of the state over the last week, the seasonal drought outlook calls for persistent dry conditions in central Indiana.
