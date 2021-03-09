WEST LAFAYETTE — Meteorological spring is here, with predictions by the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) covering March, April and May. The vernal equinox, traditionally celebrated as the beginning of the season, will occur on March 20. There are currently strong La Nina conditions prevailing with greater than a degree Celsius below-average temperature in the Pacific Equatorial region. These conditions have some impact on the outlook.
The La Nina currently affecting Indiana is relatively strong, but it should weaken through the spring with El Nino – Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions prevailing by the summertime. Model forecasts predict a chance of returning to La Nina again by the autumn. A traditional winter/early spring La Nina places Indiana at risk for more than average precipitation. The CPC predicts that Indiana has a greater than 40% chance of wetter than average conditions (compared to drier than normal or normal conditions).
