Hoosier farmers interested in directing Indiana’s corn checkoff investments may now petition to run for one of the five seats up for election. ICMC manages the corn checkoff investments with the goal of supporting and growing Indiana’s corn industry.
“The corn checkoff board adopted a new three-year strategic plan in 2020, and it focuses on the market development, sustainability and value creation of Indiana-grown corn, and increased involvement of Hoosier farmers in checkoff programs,” said ICMC Board Secretary Jeff Gormong, who is a farmer from rural Vigo County. “The volunteer leadership of those who have served on the ICMC board have benefitted Indiana corn farmers for many years. For the Indiana corn industry to remain strong and effective, we rely on farmers to fill these key positions.”
