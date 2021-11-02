Gun salutes to honor fallen veterans – regardless of age and cause of death – are a pivotal part of a memorial ceremony and are becoming scarce in Grant County.
The Marine Corps League Tripoli Detachment #844 Gun Salute Unit are one of the only units who perform the salutes in Grant County, volunteering their time since they are more than honored to pay respects to fallen comrades.
Present members include Conrad Heslin, Larry Walker, Charles Moon and Patrick Mullen who all served during their lifetime in various wars. Heslin, Moon and Mullen are Grant County natives while Walker is from Wabash County, but he says he has strong ties to Marion.
“I have been a member of the Marine Corps League here in Marion for 28 years now, and we used to go out to the Marion National Cemetery on Memorial Day and do the rifle volleys out there for their ceremony,” said Heslin. “Then, we started to do the funerals, and it got more and more because we are doing many more funerals than we were doing way back when.”
Heslin and Moon served in Okinawa and Walker and Mullen served in Vietnam. Their dedication to honoring fallen veterans stems from their experiences and their respect from those who serve.
“The salutes help the community and the families see we honor our fallen Veterans. We do not want any of our service brothers and sisters to be forgotten,” said Mullen. “It’s a tribute to our nation’s honored dead.”
At the ceremony, a gun salute is performed by the members, then “TAPS,” a bugle call traditionally played at flag services and military funerals, is played following the gun salute, which then leads into the folding of the flag which is then presented to the family.
“TAPS is the final good-bye. The firing of three rifle volleys symbolizes respect and trust,” said Mullen. “The cartridges given to family signify duty, honor and sacrifice. The flag folding ceremony represents the same religious principles on which our country was originally founded.”
Gun salutes are typically performed up to four times a week, sometimes twice in one day, with over 100 salutes being performed this year alone, which is almost as many as 2020 when the cemetery was closed for two months.
Families of veterans who would like the members to attend the funeral should contact their funeral home, who will then contact one of the members for arrangements, but the unit also welcomes families to contact them directly.
Unfortunately, since funeral homes are required to contact the unit, many funerals have gone without the gun salute due to a lack of communication.
“I just wish that all the funeral homes would get ahold of us. A lot of the funeral homes don’t, and even the main one still forgets,” said Walker. “They can offer this to the family, and sometimes the family doesn’t realize that they can have both the flag folding ceremony and the rifle salute at the same time.”
The unit’s main goal is to honor veterans with the salute beyond Veterans Day or even what is expected. They never want someone who serves to be forgotten or disrespected.
“It is a way that I honor veterans who have served as well as myself and my family,” said Moon. “It’s a way that I can honor them for their service and show the family that there are other supporters in their suffering and loss.”
The unit holds the salute for any veteran, regardless of their branch or the war in which they served. All veterans are equal in their eyes.
The members noted that many of the families thank the unit for their service even while overwhelmed with emotion after the ceremony, which makes the whole experience worth the effort.
“I think (the families) appreciate it. Especially when we give the brass to them in a little red bag, and we say, ‘please accept this brass as the final salute to your loved one for serving this country,’” said Walker. “Some of them are tear-jerkers, and when I present the brass to them, I get kind of emotional and I can see in their eyes that they appreciate this very, very much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.