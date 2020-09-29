A new evaluation from the Center for Health and Justice Research (CHJR) at the IU Public Policy Institute found positive outcomes for inmates and facilities that take part in a unique program that provides a creative outlet for men who are incarcerated.
The Indiana Prison Writers Workshop (IPWW) is a 12-week creative writing program that has served 84 men in four Indiana facilities since the program began in 2017. The 90-minute courses help participants explore different writing styles in hopes of helping them improve their communication skills before they reenter society.
