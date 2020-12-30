State Conservationist Jerry Raynor announced Dec. 18 that Indiana’s USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is making available over $7.7 million to help landowners protect and restore key farmlands, grasslands and wetlands across Indiana. The funding is provided through the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP), created by the 2014 Farm Bill to protect critical water resources and wildlife habitat, and encourage private owners to maintain land for farming. Eligible entities must submit applications for the current funding pool on or before Feb. 3, 2021.
“I cannot overemphasize the benefits of restoring, enhancing and protecting these working agricultural lands and critical wetlands,” said Raynor. “NRCS is committed to preserving working agricultural lands to help protect the long-term viability of farming across Indiana as well as restoring and protecting wetlands that provide important wildlife habitat and improve our water quality.”
