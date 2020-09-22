Nearly 300 Indiana National Guard soldiers from the 1313th Engineer Company and 113th Engineer Battalion returned home from the Middle East on Wednesday, Sept. 16. During their overseas mobilization, the engineer elements supported a number of ongoing operations across the Middle East.
"Our mission was to manage a task force of over 1,000 soldiers across eight countries within the region conducting engineer construction and route clearance missions," said Maj. Derek Sutton, the executive officer for the 113th Engineer Battalion, referred to as Task Force Ironman while deployed. "We successfully oversaw force protection measures of critical air defense assets to protect our allies."
