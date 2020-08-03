Gov. Eric J. Holcomb Monday announced that more than 200 law enforcement agencies will be conducting extra patrols to safeguard students as they get on and off the school bus this fall. Over the next couple of months, officers will be positioned along bus stops and routes looking for stop-arm violations and motorists driving dangerously.
The overtime patrols are part of the state’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program, which was developed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) last year, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As part of the effort, officers will work with local school corporations and bus drivers to identify problem areas where the highest number of violations occur.
