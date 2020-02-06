INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Grown today released its newest map of local artisans, the Indiana Grown Distillery Trail. This guide adds to the previous five maps, trails and guides Indiana Grown has created over the past two years to highlight the various segments of agriculture within their membership.
The Distillery Trail features 18 distilleries and their craft spirits, such as whiskey, vodka and gin. Participants will discover members like Old 55 Distillery, which is Indiana’s only sweet corn distillery, and Hotel Tango, a veteran-owned distillery whose name pays tribute to the owner’s military service. The distilleries are all members of Indiana Grown and many choose to partner with Indiana Grown member farms as well for their ingredients. This creates a unique collaboration that is purely Indiana from grain to glass.
