Hoosiers will get to ring in the new year with cheaper gas, as Indiana’s gas sales tax drops to the lowest it’s been in nearly a year.
Starting January 1, the monthly tax will be 19.9 cents per gallon, the Indiana Department of Revenue announced this month. That’s down from December’s 23.3-cent rate; the last time the tax was lower was back in March.
The Indiana Capital Chronicle, www.indianacapitalchronicle.com, is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections.
