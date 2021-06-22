The Indiana Forage Council (IFC), with assistance from Purdue Extension and SureTech Laboratories, is hosting a contest for Indiana producers who will harvest forage for hay or baleage within the state for the 2021 hay season.
The Hoosier Hay Contest seeks to promote forage production, inform hay producers on the nutritive value of their hay and encourage producers to sample and test their hay or baleage before feeding it to livestock. It also creates a friendly competition among Indiana producers on who produces higher-quality hay.
