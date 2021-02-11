The Indiana FFA Association will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 20-27. This National FFA Week embraces more than 93 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization's future. More than 12,500 members of Indiana FFA will participate in National FFA Week activities. These members have a passion for agriculture.
Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington's birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education. Indiana FFA State Officers will celebrate National FFA Week by participating in activities with local FFA chapters across the state both in-person and virtually.
