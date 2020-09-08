INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Revenue’s (DOR) second roll-out of its tax system update, Project NextDOR, went live Tuesday. This is the second of four roll-outs allowing business customers to file, pay and administer several tax types, including sales and withholding, in the e-services portal, the Indiana Taxpayer Information Management Engine (INTIME).
Rollout 2 consists of several tax types including sales and withholding taxes. These two tax types alone account for more than 50 percent of all state revenue collected each year. This roll-out allows more than 200,000 sales and withholding customers to not only manage their tax obligations, but also to have secure direct messaging with the DOR team and easily find all letters and notices sent in one location. These new online features are in alignment with bringing DOR into the modern era of tax revenue services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.