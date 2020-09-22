In honor of National Hunting & Fishing Day on Sept. 26, DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife wishes to thank sportsmen and women for their contributions to conservation through license sales and excise tax dollars.
DNR Fish & Wildlife is primarily funded through the sale of hunting, fishing and trapping licenses. Additional funds are acquired through grants with the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program (WSFR). Grant funds are generated through an excise tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, tackle, sport fishing equipment and motor boats.
