In early December, Indiana DNR was given the State Agency of the Year Award by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF) during the 17th Annual National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses (NASC) Sportsman-Legislator Summit.
“The State Agency of the Year Award is presented to one state fish and wildlife agency each year in recognition of their dedication to furthering science-based wildlife management policies, promoting our outdoor heritage, and partnering with legislators and members of the hunting and fishing community in their state,” said Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation President Jeff Crane.
