INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today formally launched Indiana’s new modernized data portal, INview. Replacing Indiana’s current information portal Compass, and designed to fulfill federal accountability requirements for transparency under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), INview provides a robust view of districts and schools for both state and federal accountability measures while sharing the performance and progress of Indiana schools.
“Hoosiers deserve transparency surrounding the academic performance and fiscal solvency of all Indiana schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “INview is designed to provide this transparency to the extent identified by statute. INview is an outward-facing ESSA report card allowing Hoosiers to monitor, celebrate and select the state’s K-12 education options and to better understand taxpayer investments.”
