The Indiana Debate Commission has selected two Hoosier academics as moderators of its upcoming gubernatorial debates scheduled in October.
Andrew Downs, associate professor of political science at Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) and board member of the commission, will moderate Tuesday, Oct. 20. Downs is the first director of PFW’s Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, a nonpartisan organization that helps people understand the role of politics and government in their daily lives.
