The Indiana Conservation Partnership (ICP) recently announced its 2020 soil health and water quality accomplishments. The ICP works with Hoosier landowners to provide technical or financial assistance for the implementation of conservation projects. In 2020, landowners supported by the ICP installed more than 32,000 new conservation practices – a new state record.
“Soil is one of our world’s most crucial natural resources. We must do everything we can to keep our waterways clean and our soils healthy,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture for the State of Indiana. “It is amazing to see all the work these organizations do and the amount of sediment reduced by these programs. Hoosier landowners are truly going above and beyond to set new state records and enhance our environment.”
