Indiana Conservation Officer Jarred Coffing has been named the 2020 Operation Dry Water Officer of the Year by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA). Coffing serves District 3, which includes Benton, Boone, Cass, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.
Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign. The mission of ODW is to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water.
