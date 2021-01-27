Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell announced that assets in the state’s tax-advantaged CollegeChoice 529 education savings plans have surpassed $6 billion, an increase of more than $3.1 billion since November 2014.
To date, more than 397,000 accounts have been established, with an average account balance of $15,000. CollegeChoice 529 assists in reducing future generations' education debt by offering incentive-driven savings options for parents and students. Education debt is one of the most significant issues facing Americans today. Outstanding student loan debt in Indiana held by approximately 875,000 Hoosiers is estimated at $28.7 billion.
