INDIANAPOLIS – On Monday, the Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), a Japan-based nonprofit focused on advancing mobility for all through next-generation mobility services, products and platforms around the world, designated Indiana as its first Future Mobility District in the U.S. The new initiative and local collaboration will foster innovation and propel research and development in advanced mobility technologies in Indiana.
“As Indiana’s pro-growth business climate continues to gain recognition around the world, we’re committed to embracing innovation and investing in emerging areas like advanced mobility in order to remain competitive and position our industries for long-term growth,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “With the launch of the Indiana Future Mobility District, Indiana will be able to attract more diverse companies while leading in the development of mobility-enabled technologies. We’re grateful for our long-standing relationship with Toyota, which helped cultivate this exciting opportunity, and look forward to supporting TMF as it works to address some of the mobility challenges facing our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.