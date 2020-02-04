Attorney General Curtis Hill, co-chair of the Indiana Executive Cybersecurity Council’s Legal and Insurance Working Group, today warned Hoosiers and especially business-owners to take proactive measures to protect online security. Cyberattacks, he said, are near an all-time high.
“These malicious efforts are coming in the form of phishing attempts, malware attacks and ransomware demands,” Hill said. “They are a concern for both the public and private sectors. My office takes very seriously the security of all Hoosiers and the companies where they work. We will continue to do everything possible to ensure the online safety of Indiana residents.”
