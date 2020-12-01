Editor's note: For the privacy of the family in this article, they will be referred to by first names only.
The Indiana Adoption Program is in need of forever homes for children who are eligible for adoption, or for foster parents to help those children in need of a home.
At the state level, the Indiana Department of Child Services partners with organizations like Children’s Bureau Inc. which is headquartered in Indianapolis, or The Villages of Indiana, which has a location in Marion, to organize the Indiana Adoption Program. This program provides services to more than 1,500 children each year.
Vanessa Dove of Children’s Bureau Inc. said that though Indiana is doing a great job in matching prospective parents and children, there is always a need for both adoptive and foster parents in the state.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced many adoptions to take place virtually this year and will also likely play a role in shaping many of the events that Children’s Bureau will have next year as well.
“The meet and greets that we usually hold -- those are events where prospective parents can meet kids who are available for adoption -- are going to be a little different,” said Dove. “We’re probably going to switch to virtual events or smaller events going forward until we have more of a clear outcome for COVID.”
Dove said that being able to help children find a home and caring family is what she loves about her job.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Dove. “There’s a lot of kids, and a lot of older kids too. Those kids have asked us to find them an adoptive home, so it’s a big deal for them to actually be placed with a family. We love our job and we say we have the best job getting to see the outcome of the hard work. I come from an adoptive family of five, so for me it definitely hits home.”
Those who want to foster a child must first take part in 20 hours of training. The Villages provides that training for free.
Providing support for foster and adoptive families is the name of the game for The Villages of Indiana Clinical Supervisor Patrick Hunnicutt.
“That’s what we do all day, every day really,” said Hunnicutt, "is support these families that we’re working with that want to foster children. Obviously we provide case management to those children 24 hours a day, so we support the permanency plan of these children.”
The Villages served nearly 800 children and more than 400 foster families in its foster care program last year.
One adoptive parent, Jenalee, said that the choice to adopt was something that came naturally to her. She was familiar with the system because she herself was part of a family of 12 herself, with seven of her siblings being adopted through foster care programs.
Jenalee is an adoptive mother of two children, as well as a foster mother to three other children currently through the Villages of Indiana.
Jenalee adopted her daughters, Selah, 8, and Ruby, 4, on Aug. 21 of this year, but they had previously been in her house and a part of the family long before that, as they had been in Jenalee’s care since December of 2017.
“It’s just been part of being mom,” Jenalee said. “When you're mothering children for a certain amount of time in the relationship where you know in your heart that even though they are not your biological family, but this is their spot. They’re here to stay.”
During her time as a foster mother, Jenalee said she has provided a home for at least 20 children.
Maintaining a job and a house as a single mother with five children may seem like quite a task, but Jenalee said the high-paced nature of it is something that she enjoys.
“It’s lively and energetic, but that’s the speed that I run at anyway,” said Jenalee. “You get up in the morning, and one after the other you get them ready for school, and then I go off to work. You might ask as one parent, ‘How do you have time to parent them all well?’ I’m there as the provider and teacher, but if you teach them to cooperate with each other and work with each other it’s not as daunting a task as some might think.”
Jenalee said she encourages people to be a foster or adoptive parent if they are interested, and to go into the process with an open mind.
All of the individual personalities and the different options that are presented by both fostering and adopting mean there are many different ways to make a difference, she said.
“It’s just such a variety,” Jenalee said. I wouldn’t want anyone to just hear one story of adoption or foster care and have their mind made up off of that.”
Anyone who is interested in fostering or adopting can go to indianaadoptionprogram.org to see the children in the state waiting for a home, and can inquire about the child online. They can also contact The Villages of Indiana at villageskids.org or Children’s Bureau at www.childrensbureau.org.
