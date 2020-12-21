SNAP recipients in Indiana now have a third option for using their Hoosier Works EBT cards to purchase groceries online for pickup or delivery: ALDI, working in partnership with Instacart, joins Amazon and Walmart, which were approved for online purchases earlier this year. SNAP participants are automatically eligible to participate in this program and do not need to apply.
“We are pleased to add another retailer to provide Hoosier SNAP recipients with this important service – particularly those who are most at risk for COVID-19 infection and those who are homebound,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA secretary. “We are thankful to our federal partners at the Food and Nutrition Service for working with us to continue to remove barriers and provide safety and convenience for Hoosier families. While this service will initially and immediately address needs caused by the pandemic, we intend to keep this service in place permanently.”
