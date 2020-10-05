Retired Lt. Col. David Farlow, left, Cadet Kylee O’Neil, center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Smith, right, receive the Iron Mike statue from the Indiana Chapter of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division Association in recognition of the Marion High School JROTC program being selected as the very best within the state for the 2019-20 academic school year.
Each year, the Indiana Chapter of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division Association selects an outstanding JROTC program from across the state to receive special recognition. Many factors go into the selection process. After careful consideration, the Marion High School Army JROTC was selected for the recognition for the 2019-20 school year.
“This year has been a challenge for everyone with the pandemic,” said Cletus R. Slabach, member of the Indiana Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association selection committee and currently a National Director of the 82nd Airborne Division Association. “However, based upon their previous accomplishments, we have selected Marion High School as the 2019-2020 Outstanding JROTC Program for the State of Indiana.”
