A 22-year-old Elwood man died in a car crash on the Strawtown Pike section of Ind. 37 around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Elwood resident Corey Carter was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash located at 6574 S. Strawtown Pike.
Sims resident Trina Walker, 51, was driving a 2022 Mack garbage truck southbound on Strawtown Pike and came to a complete stop outside the residence at 6754 South to collect the garbage on the west side of the road, police say.
Elwood resident Corey Carter, 22, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche southbound when he rear-ended the Mack truck, according to police reports.
“(The Mack truck) came to a stop, and unfortunately Mr. Carter was either occupied in his vehicle and didn’t stop,” said Grant County coroner Stephen Dorsey. “He then struck the back of that vehicle, causing his death.”
Carter was pronounced dead on arrival at 7:16 a.m. Reports indicate that Carter was trapped inside the Chevrolet as officers arrived.
Evidence presented by the Indiana State Police Department indicated that the Mack truck’s warning lights were activated at the time of the crash.
Grant County coroner Stephen Dorsey commented that the coroner’s office is investigating the case and released a statement that no intoxication or environmental factors are suspected in the accident.
“I do not suspect any alcohol-related death or that any alcohol played any effect in this,” said Dorsey. “I don’t think we’ll ever know what he was doing. Something distracted him and he struck the rear-end of that disposal truck.”
The coroner’s office was pending an autopsy at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez was assisted at the scene by Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee, Senior Trooper Eric Treon, Senior Trooper Weston Shanks, the Grant County Coroner’s Office, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairmount Fire Department.
The section of State Road 37 was closed on Tuesday morning but was reopened early Tuesday afternoon according to Dorsey.
