The crash damaged some of the structural integrity of the wall, so Cancer Services of Grant County has moved all operations into their other suite next door to continue offering services to the cancer community safely.
The crash damaged some of the structural integrity of the wall, so Cancer Services of Grant County has moved all operations into their other suite next door to continue offering services to the cancer community safely.
Provided by Rocky Whitehead
The vehicle broke through the window, which is now covered in plywood.
Cancer Services of Grant County (CSGC) has had a rough start to the year but wants people to know it is still open and serving the community.
Over the holidays during the extreme cold of Christmas weekend, like many people and organizations, burst pipes caused some damage. A neighbor’s pipes burst and leaked through the adjoining wall for the whole weekend, leading to a significant amount of water damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.