The Indiana Historical Bureau (IHB) is now accepting applications for new state historical marker topics. Topics must demonstrate statewide significance and be supported with primary source material to be considered. The 2021-2022 Marker Application for new state historical markers is available online at https://www.in.gov/history/state-historical-markers/apply-for-a-marker/.
Please see marker Guidelines and Procedures for details about the marker application process, costs and information on topic requirements and restrictions (https://www.in.gov/history/state-historical-markers/guidelines-and-procedures-indiana-state-historical-marker-program/). As always, don’t forget to check out the Marker Research Checklist at https://www.in.gov/history/for-educators/all-resources-for-educators/. It provides suggestions on where to locate primary source material to support the application. Many of the repositories and websites listed can be accessed free of charge from a home computer or from within a local library.
