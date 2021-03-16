The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) will host a virtual educational event to mark World TB Day on March 24. The event is free and will cover topics including latent tuberculosis (TB) infection treatment guidelines, a history of TB in Indiana and TB survivor stories.
TB is preventable and curable, and knowing the signs and symptoms of this serious and sometimes fatal disease is critical to ending TB in Indiana and the United States, said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. Testing for and treating latent TB infection to prevent it from progressing to TB disease is also vital to turning TB elimination into a reality.
