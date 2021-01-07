In partnership with the Purdue Climate Change Research Center (PCCRC) and Purdue University College of Science, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) Jan. 7 announced the state’s new Climate Change Education Framework. The Indiana Climate Change Education Framework offers easily accessible and scientifically curated instructional resources to educators interested in infusing their curriculum with information about climate change.
“Providing educators access to high-quality and evidence-based climate change facts and resources is critical to creating more academic opportunities for our students to become informed citizens, grounded in science,” said Indiana State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “I am grateful for our partnership with Purdue and for the involvement of educators from across our state. Their dedication, support, and work will have an impact on generations of students to come.”
