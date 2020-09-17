The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced Thursday the 2020-2021 income eligibility guidelines for the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). Each year, based on federal poverty levels, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) updates income eligibility guidelines for meals served at day care facilities and adult day care centers.
Administered by IDOE, the mission of CACFP is to improve the diets of young children and older and impaired adults, and to increase the opportunity for people within these age groups to eat a variety of nutritious foods. The meals and snacks served meet nutritional standards set by the USDA. The income guidelines began July 1, 2020 and will remain in effect until June 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.